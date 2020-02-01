Harmonic (HLIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $685.70 million, a PE ratio of -70.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

