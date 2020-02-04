Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.56 million, a P/E ratio of -73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,771.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

