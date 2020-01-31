Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 43.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,548,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of -1.52.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

