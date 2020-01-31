Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.27

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.27. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 165,896 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of -1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,934,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,959 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,803,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 335,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 468,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 207,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?