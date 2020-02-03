Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $24.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on HARP shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,669 shares in the company, valued at $902,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $94,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,344.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,953.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $327.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

