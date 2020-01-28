Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) shares fell 7.1% on Monday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $31.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harsco traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $14.68, 35,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 806,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 24.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 156,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

