Harsco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,780 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,952% compared to the average daily volume of 192 put options.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSC. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 1,476.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 2,289.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,134,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 644,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,156,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 43,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.29. Harsco has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $27.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

