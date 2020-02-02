Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) Trading 13.3% Higher

Harte Gold Corp (TSE:HRT) traded up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 685,965 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 493,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40. The company has a market cap of $121.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

Harte Gold (TSE:HRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Harte Gold Corp will post -0.0925714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harte Gold Company Profile (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 549 contiguous mining claims and 4 mining leases covering an area of approximately 79,355 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

