Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,353. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

