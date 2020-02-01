Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

HTRB opened at $40.94 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk