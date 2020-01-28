Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 18,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,347. The company has a market cap of $52.45 million, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. Harvest Capital Credit has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

