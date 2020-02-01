Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 114063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of $33.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvest One Cannabis Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cultivation, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The company cultivates and distributes cannabis; and processes, manufactures, and distributes cannabis-based food supplement products in Europe.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?