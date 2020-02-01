Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.30

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.30 and traded as high as $4.32. Harvey Norman shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 4,852,919 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$4.25 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.30.

In other news, insider Gerald Harvey 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

Harvey Norman Company Profile (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

