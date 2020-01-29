Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 146 ($1.92) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 147.82 ($1.94) on Monday. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.13. The company has a market capitalization of $476.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?