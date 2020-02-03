Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.77. 642,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $108.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

