Hastings Group’s (HSTG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 195.38 ($2.57).

Shares of LON:HSTG traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 181.10 ($2.38). The company had a trading volume of 1,498,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49. Hastings Group has a one year low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a one year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 180.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

