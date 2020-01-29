Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €320.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price target on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €282.65 ($328.66).

adidas stock opened at €300.60 ($349.53) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €297.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €280.25.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

