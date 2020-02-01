Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €57.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VNA. HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €54.04 ($62.84).

VNA stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €51.54 ($59.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,514,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.38. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a fifty-two week high of €51.90 ($60.35).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

