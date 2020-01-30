Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.67

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.67 and traded as high as $20.41. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 6,770 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $395.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $209.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.04 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

