Haviv Ilan Sells 31,222 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

