Hawkwing (LON:HNG) Trading Down 4.2%

Hawkwing Company Profile (LON:HNG)

Hawkwing plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. The company was formerly known as TLA Worldwide plc and changed its name to Hawkwing plc in August 2019. Hawkwing plc was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

