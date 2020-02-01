Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Releases Earnings Results

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

HWBK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

