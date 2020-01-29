Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,731. Haynes International has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $344.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58.

Several research firms have commented on HAYN. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

In related news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $500,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $138,158.00. Insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Featured Article: FinTech