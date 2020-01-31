Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a market cap of $347.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

HAYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

In other news, Director William P. Wall sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $85,432.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at $789,851.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marlin C. Losch III sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $138,158.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

