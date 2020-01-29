Haynes Publishing Group (LON:HYNS) Trading Up 0.5%

Haynes Publishing Group plc (LON:HYNS)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 413 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 413 ($5.43), 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.41).

The stock has a market cap of $26.28 million and a PE ratio of 46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 422.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 327.74.

Haynes Publishing Group Company Profile (LON:HYNS)

Haynes Publishing Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, creates and supplies practical information and data solutions to motorists, enthusiasts, and professional mechanics through print and digital formats in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. The company publishes DIY repair manuals for cars and motorcycles in printed and digital formats in English and Spanish languages under the Haynes, Chilton, Clymer, and Gregory brands; and supplies technical data to the European professional automotive aftermarket, which is delivered digitally in approximately 20 languages.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?