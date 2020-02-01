HB Fuller Co Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share (NYSE:FUL)

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Stock analysts at G.Research issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for HB Fuller in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

NYSE:FUL opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $52.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other HB Fuller news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,265 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,437 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

