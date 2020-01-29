HBT Financial (HBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HBT Financial stock opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 13,228 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $228,844.40. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $298,164.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio