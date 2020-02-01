HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.71 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 3231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 13,228 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $228,844.40. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Insiders have bought 17,228 shares of company stock valued at $298,164 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HBT Financial stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66.

About HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

