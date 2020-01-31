HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

