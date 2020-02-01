HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,910. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 253,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 142.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.5% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

