HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. 1,579,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.32.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 794.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,171 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of HC2 by 30.0% in the third quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 945,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 218,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

