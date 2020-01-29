HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.30-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.95 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.30-12.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of HCA traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,511 shares of company stock worth $6,592,095. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)