HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $173.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.45. 2,103,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,527. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 1,995 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $274,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 14,450 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $1,951,906.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,288,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,134 shares of company stock worth $3,488,828. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,231,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,987,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,616,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

