HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Short Interest Update

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 137,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. HD Supply has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. HD Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

