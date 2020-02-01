HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of HDS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,591,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,862. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HD Supply by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in HD Supply by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

