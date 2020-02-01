HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) vs. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Financial Analysis

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Toronto-Dominion Bank and HDFC Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 6 5 0 2.45 HDFC Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus target price of $79.36, suggesting a potential upside of 43.62%. HDFC Bank has a consensus target price of $128.63, suggesting a potential upside of 124.56%. Given HDFC Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HDFC Bank is more favorable than Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and HDFC Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toronto-Dominion Bank $44.50 billion 2.25 $8.78 billion $5.03 10.99 HDFC Bank $16.56 billion 6.28 $3.18 billion $1.66 34.51

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than HDFC Bank. Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and HDFC Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Toronto-Dominion Bank and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toronto-Dominion Bank 19.76% 15.69% 0.91% HDFC Bank 18.25% 14.02% 1.73%

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats HDFC Bank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of February 18, 2019, the company had 5,000 branches in India. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.