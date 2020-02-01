Head to Head Analysis: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) vs. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 3.53 $279.14 million $3.48 10.36 Chemung Financial $87.00 million 2.21 $15.61 million $3.20 12.40

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemung Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chemung Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 34.29% 12.67% 1.59% Chemung Financial 17.94% 8.79% 0.88%

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, trade financing, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 26 branches in Southern California; 14 branches in Northern California; 11 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois area; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Taipei and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, it has an asset value of 1.7 million USD. The bank has generated a net income of 7,430 USD in December 31, 2017. Chemung Financial Corporation was founded in 1833 and is based in Elmira, New York.