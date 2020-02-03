Head to Head Analysis: Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NYSE:SOHO)

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eastgroup Properties and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgroup Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus target price of $129.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.64%. Given Eastgroup Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eastgroup Properties is more favorable than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Dividends

Eastgroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Eastgroup Properties pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastgroup Properties has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgroup Properties 28.07% 9.16% 4.02% SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0.46% 0.90% 0.17%

Volatility & Risk

Eastgroup Properties has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgroup Properties $300.39 million 17.63 $88.50 million $4.67 29.14 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $178.17 million 0.50 $110,000.00 $1.04 6.01

Eastgroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eastgroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.