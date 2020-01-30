Head to Head Analysis: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) versus First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of First Western Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and First Western Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $825.04 million 4.62 $264.39 million $2.09 13.93 First Western Financial $65.97 million 2.02 $5.65 million N/A N/A

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 2 0 0 1.67 First Western Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.10%. First Western Financial has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 32.03% 11.41% 1.45% First Western Financial 9.38% 7.50% 0.76%

Risk & Volatility

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats First Western Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 60 branches Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Capital Management offers institutional investment management services; and acts as advisor of proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company serves entrepreneurs, professionals, and high-net worth individuals and their related philanthropic and business organizations through a network of boutique private trust bank offices in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, and California. First Western Financial, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.