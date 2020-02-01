Head-To-Head Analysis: Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) vs. Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium -4,991.67% -11.87% -9.94%

Volatility & Risk

Peninsula Energy has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peninsula Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energy $6.59 million 3.72 -$42.52 million ($0.07) -1.50 Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 342.90 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peninsula Energy.

Summary

Peninsula Energy beats Western Uranium & Vanadium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.