Head-To-Head Analysis: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) vs. Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Radware and Mercadolibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radware 9.33% 7.41% 4.92% Mercadolibre -5.87% -1.29% -0.55%

Volatility & Risk

Radware has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercadolibre has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Radware and Mercadolibre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radware 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercadolibre 1 5 13 0 2.63

Mercadolibre has a consensus target price of $673.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Mercadolibre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercadolibre is more favorable than Radware.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Mercadolibre shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Radware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mercadolibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radware and Mercadolibre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radware $234.40 million 5.15 $11.73 million $0.29 88.76 Mercadolibre $1.44 billion 23.41 -$36.58 million ($0.82) -826.80

Radware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercadolibre. Mercadolibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Radware beats Mercadolibre on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application. It also provides Alteon D Line, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; and LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications. In addition, the company offers Security Updates Subscription, which provides security updates to protect customers against the latest threats; ERT Active Attackers Feed that provides customers with information pertaining to attack sources recently involved in DDoS attacks; Alteon Global Elastic License that captures application lifecycle for large ADC deployments; APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for company's application delivery and cyber security solutions; and MSSP Portal, a DDoS detection and mitigation service portal. Further, it provides Cloud DDoS Protection Service, which offers a range of enterprise-grade DDoS protection services in the cloud, as well as technical support, professional, managed, and training and certification services to its customers. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.