Head to Head Comparison: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) vs. Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Arcos Dorados pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dine Brands Global pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arcos Dorados pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 11.46% -57.98% 6.23% Arcos Dorados 1.90% 14.86% 2.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dine Brands Global and Arcos Dorados’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $780.93 million 1.83 $80.35 million $5.37 15.88 Arcos Dorados $3.08 billion 0.51 $36.85 million $0.18 42.61

Dine Brands Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcos Dorados. Dine Brands Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dine Brands Global and Arcos Dorados, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 1 7 0 2.88 Arcos Dorados 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus price target of $102.63, suggesting a potential upside of 20.38%. Arcos Dorados has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%. Given Dine Brands Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than Arcos Dorados.

Volatility & Risk

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats Arcos Dorados on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. Its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and drafts; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,768 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,831 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. It is also involved in the lease or sublease of 676 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 Applebee's franchised restaurant; and the financing of franchise fees and equipment leases. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is based in Glendale, California.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of March 27, 2019, the company operated or franchised approximately 2,200 McDonald's-branded restaurants in Latin America. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.