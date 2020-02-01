Head-To-Head Comparison: Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) & Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enel Generacion Chile and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generacion Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Hills 0 3 2 0 2.40

Black Hills has a consensus price target of $72.20, suggesting a potential downside of 13.04%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and Black Hills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Black Hills $1.75 billion 2.91 $258.44 million $3.54 23.45

Black Hills has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enel Generacion Chile.

Dividends

Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Black Hills pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Generacion Chile has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Black Hills has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generacion Chile and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 24.58% 13.82% Black Hills 12.32% 8.67% 2.91%

About Enel Generacion Chile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation and transportation of natural gas; and provision of engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.