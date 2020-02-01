Head-To-Head Comparison: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) vs. Camping World (NASDAQ:CWH)

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camping World and LMP Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $4.79 billion 0.29 $10.40 million $1.12 13.90 LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -1.27% -14,187.62% -0.58% LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Camping World and LMP Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 1 7 3 0 2.18 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camping World presently has a consensus price target of $13.41, indicating a potential downside of 13.88%. Given Camping World’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camping World is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Camping World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Camping World beats LMP Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; travel protection; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and services, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a network of 227 retail locations in 36 states of the United States. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.