Head to Head Comparison: Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) versus Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Mediwound shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mediwound and Happiness Biotech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediwound $3.40 million 24.06 -$1.06 million ($0.49) -6.14 Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.66 $18.72 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mediwound.

Profitability

This table compares Mediwound and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediwound 69.50% -94.57% -29.14% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mediwound and Happiness Biotech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediwound 0 0 2 0 3.00 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mediwound presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 107.64%. Given Mediwound’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mediwound is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Summary

Mediwound beats Happiness Biotech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.