Head to Head Comparison: Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) & Crexendo (NYSE:CXDO)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Verizon Communications and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 9 6 0 2.40 Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $63.59, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Crexendo.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 12.26% 34.50% 7.12% Crexendo 6.54% 34.90% 15.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verizon Communications and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $130.86 billion 1.88 $15.53 billion $4.71 12.62 Crexendo $11.91 million 5.59 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.