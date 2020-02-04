Head-To-Head Contrast: InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) versus Cimarex Energy (OTCMKTS:XEC)

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -22.83% -8.72% -4.85% Cimarex Energy 21.13% 13.02% 6.70%

Risk and Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InPlay Oil and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimarex Energy 1 7 10 0 2.50

Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $64.94, indicating a potential upside of 56.97%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and Cimarex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $58.96 million 0.54 -$6.63 million N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $2.34 billion 1.80 $791.85 million $7.40 5.59

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats InPlay Oil on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.