Head to Head Contrast: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) vs. MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYOS has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OncoSec Medical and MYOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$30.28 million N/A N/A MYOS $360,000.00 35.43 -$3.22 million ($0.45) -3.09

MYOS has higher revenue and earnings than OncoSec Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of MYOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of MYOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OncoSec Medical and MYOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 MYOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.51%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than MYOS.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and MYOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -152.00% -115.56% MYOS -391.02% -97.69% -68.61%

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. The company is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in the Phase IIb clinical trials (PISCES/KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in the Phase II clinical trials (OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it undertakes the phase II monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC. Further, the company has completed Phase I neoadjuvant clinical trial of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with an anti-PD-1 in surgically resectable melanoma. Additionally, it is developing new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the PISCES/KEYNOTE-695 and OMS-141/KEYNOTE-890 studies; a collaboration with the GOG Foundation, Inc. to conduct a registration-enabled study of tavokinogene telseplasmid in women with recurrent/persistent cervical cancer; and a collaborative research agreement with Duke University School of Medicine in HER2+ breast cancer. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

About MYOS

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Website remusclehealth.com; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California to study the effects Of FortetropinÂ on skeletal muscle protein synthetic rate in older men and women; and Rutgers University for the discovery development and commercialization of products that improve muscle health and performance. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.