Head to Head Review: Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and First Hawaiian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $104.81 million 3.94 $28.53 million $1.08 17.47 First Hawaiian $871.22 million 4.37 $264.39 million $2.19 13.27

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Hawaiian 1 2 0 0 1.67

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. First Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.94%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than First Hawaiian.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 45.08% 8.82% 1.09% First Hawaiian 32.64% 11.04% 1.42%

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 60 branches Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.