Head-To-Head Review: ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) & BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ONEX has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. BK CHINA LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ONEX and BK CHINA LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEX 0 0 0 0 N/A BK CHINA LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONEX and BK CHINA LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEX $23.79 billion 0.28 -$663.00 million N/A N/A BK CHINA LTD/ADR $119.05 billion 0.97 $27.21 billion N/A N/A

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ONEX.

Profitability

This table compares ONEX and BK CHINA LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEX 61.68% 10.95% 3.57% BK CHINA LTD/ADR 22.28% 10.07% 0.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of ONEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BK CHINA LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BK CHINA LTD/ADR beats ONEX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEX

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; and London, United Kingdom.

About BK CHINA LTD/ADR

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total of 11,741 institutions, which included 11,193 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 548 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. The company is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. Bank of China Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.